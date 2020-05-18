Altenex Energy opens in Netherlands with Andor Savelkouls to take the lead as Senior Director of Renewables Advisory

Edison Energy opens in Europe as Altenex Energy

Edison Energy announces launch of Altenex Energy subsidiary to provide organizations operating in Europe with comprehensive energy and sustainability services

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

As the European market continues to grow, with more corporates executing renewable transactions, we look forward to further helping our clients meet their sustainability goals.” — Oded Rhone, CEO, Edison Energy

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Energy is expanding energy and sustainability services in Europe under the name Altenex Energy, establishing a presence in the Netherlands and naming Andor Savelkouls as Senior Director of European Renewables Advisory. This expansion and launch of Altenex Energy will now allow Altenex Energy and Edison Energy teams to seamlessly serve renewable and sustainability clients on both continents.

Altenex Energy will help organizations manage costs, carbon and increasingly complex choices facing their energy supply and demand needs. Under Savelkouls’ leadership in Europe, the team will help market leaders design energy and sustainability strategies, find the optimal renewable energy projects and products to meet company objectives, structure contract terms that minimize risk, and manage growing renewables portfolios in unison with traditional power supply.

Previously, Savelkouls was head of the energy sourcing group of global industrial gas supplier, Air Products, for the company’s operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In this role, he had direct responsibility for procurement of energy, a large cost driver in the industrial gas industry, and for renewable energy.

“At Edison Energy, we are excited to open our first European office in the Netherlands and to further expand our global operations through Altenex Energy,” said Oded J. Rhone, President & CEO of Edison Energy. “As the European market continues to grow, with more corporates executing renewable transactions, we look forward to further helping our clients meet their sustainability goals across their entire portfolio. Our presence in Europe, under Andor’s leadership, allows us to seamlessly deliver integrated strategies that best meet the needs, goals, and objectives of our clients in the evolving energy market.”

“I am looking forward to providing energy solutions to clients, making an impact on the much-needed energy transition, and supporting Edison Energy in its international growth path,” Savelkouls said.

“Looking back, even more than the sustainability initiatives themselves – rooftop solar panel projects, blockchain renewable attribute tracking systems, and corporate PPAs – that I successfully implemented, I am proud of having created an awareness among decision makers that renewables bring not only environmental benefits but also financial ones. Choosing renewable energy is not just the right thing to do, but also the smart thing.”

About Altenex Energy and Edison Energy

Altenex Energy, a subsidiary of Edison Energy, is an independent advisor for commercial, industrial, and institutional energy users, delivering comprehensive, data-driven, and integrated energy solutions in Europe. This includes providing comprehensive renewable energy advisory and procurement services focused on analyzing and mitigating risk while improving sustainability within each client’s energy portfolio.

Edison Energy, through its subsidiaries and partners, provides independent, global solutions to help large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better understand and navigate the choices and risks of managing energy. Using an integrated portfolio approach, Edison Energy designs and implements risk-adjusted energy portfolios for clients to achieve the right cost, performance, and sustainability outcomes for their organizations. Providing a suite of specialized services across analytics, renewables & sustainability, supply, and demand, Edison Energy addresses the three biggest challenges in energy today: cost, carbon, and complex choices.

Edison Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE: EIX).

For more information about Edison Energy, please visit www.edisonenergy.com

The Altenex Energy website, www.altenexenergy.com, will be coming soon.