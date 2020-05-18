Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,710 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Rescued from Mt. Monadnock

CONTACT: Sergeant Kevin Bronson 603-271-3361 May 18, 2020

Jaffrey, NH – At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, an emergency call was received regarding a hiker in distress on the White Cross Trail in Monadnock State Park. James Littlefield of Jaffrey, NH was hiking down White Cross trail when he injured his leg at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Jaffrey, Peterborough, Dublin, Rindge, Troy, Fitzwilliam, New Ipswich Fire Departments, Monadnock State Park members, Upper Valley Search and Rescue and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded. A total of 43 rescuers were needed to execute the rescue. Recovery was made at Monadnock State Park at 10:40 p.m. Jaffrey Ambulance transported Littlefield to Cheshire Medical Center where he received treatment for a lower leg injury. Improper hiking attire was a major contributing factor for Littlefield’s injury.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers that many injuries and rescue efforts can be avoided with responsible preparation and proper gear. Visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities and training.

You just read:

Hiker Rescued from Mt. Monadnock

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.