President swears in Army commander

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 18 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday in Luanda swore in the new Army Commander, General Jaque Raul.,

Speaking at swearing ceremony, Joao Lourenço urged the new commander more commitment and greater organisation to ensure the Army, in particular, and the Armed Forces in general, continue carrying out their duties that, throughout history, do in the best possible way.

"We entrust you the responsibility of leading the branch of the Armed Forces and we believe that your career for years enables you perform this important duty", said Joao Lourenço, who is also commander in chief of the Angolan Armed Forces.

Until his appointment, Jaque Raul, 64, served as second Army commander.

Jaque Raul was appointed on 12 May, taking over from General Gouveia João de Sá Miranda.

