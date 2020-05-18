U.S. & Europe IV Bags Market Will Reach Over USD 1,200 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

IV Bags Market

U.S. & Europe IV Bags Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% and is anticipated to reach around USD1,200 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “U.S. & Europe IV Bags Market By Container Type (PVC Bag, Non-PVC Bag, Semi-rigid IV Bags, Glass Bottle), By Usage (Hydration, Compounding, Other Preparations), By Diluent (Saline, Dextrose 5%, Dextrose + Saline, Ringer lactate, Others) and By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Plasma Collection Centers, Blood Banking, Renal, Home Therapy, Others): The U.S. & Europe Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026” states that the U.S. & Europe IV Bags Market in 2019 is approximately USD 804Mn and the volume is estimated to account for4,590 million units. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% and is anticipated to reach around USD1,200 Million by 2026.

Intravenous therapy (IV) is a method of injecting fluids directly into veins through IV catheters; the containers used to store fluids to inject into veins are IV bags. For treatment procedures, there are some medications that cannot be given orally as these medications could be broken down in the stomach or other organs of the body, in such situations IV becomes the safest option for treatment. IV therapy is the most common type of medical aid used across the healthcare industry. IVs are used to prevent dehydration, to maintain steady electrolyte balance, blood pressure levels among others. This method is the fastest way of providing medication to the body. IV therapy is used in cases where there are multiple injections of fluids into the vein this prevents frequent ruptures of the skin. This also avoids potential infections due to human touch on the skin.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/the-us-europe-iv-bags-market-by-container-886

There are several key players operating in the IV Bags Market around the globe some of them include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Pfizer Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Wipak Group, Technoflex, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Sippex, Polycine GmbH, Kraton Corporation, and others.

In the U.S. and European countries, demand for IV bags has been increasing gradually with an increasing need for better medical facilities. The U.S. is expected to register the highest number of leukemia cases in recent years. Rising cases of cancer are increasing the usage of IV bags in the U.S. Chemotherapy is the most common treatment followed for curing cancer. Doxorubicin, paclitaxel, vincristine and other drugs are injected through IVs for cancer patients. This reason is also expected to propel the demand for IV bags in the U.S. and Europe.

Medical and healthcare facilities in the U.S. and the European countries have witnessed robust growth over the recent years. Intravenous therapy (IV) is one of the methods of injecting fluids directly into veins through IV tubes; the containers used to store fluids to inject into veins are IV bags. Most of the medications that require continuous monitoring and injection of additional fluids in the body during treatment need IV bags to store the fluid to be injected into the vein.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/the-us-europe-iv-bags-market-by-container-886

Several government agencies have specified a set of rules and regulations concerning the quality, packaging, and safety of IV Bags to avoid any potential hospital infected diseases. Manufacturers of IV bags across the globe follow these regulations to manufacture IV bags and reach to a wide network of hospitals, clinics and healthcare centers across the map. This is expected to be one of the primary reasons for the growth of IV Bags market The U.S. & Europe.

By container type the market is divided into PVC Bag, Non-PVC Bag, Semi-rigid IV Bags, and glass Bottle., Non-PVC Bag segment accounted for the largest market share of 43% in the year 2019 owing to increasing regulations regarding safe IV containers to avoid hospital infected diseases. The U.S. & EuropeSemi-rigid IV Bags segment contributed for USD 181.8Mn in 2019 accounting to the second largest segment of IV Bags market. By usage, type the market is further classified into Hydration, Compounding, and Other Preparations. Furthermore, by Diluent type the market is divided into Saline, Dextrose 5%, Dextrose + Saline, Ringer lactate, and others. The Saline segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for USD 428.7 million. By the end-user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Plasma Collection Centers, Blood Banking, Renal, Home Therapy, and Others.

Geographically, the U.S. & Europe IV Bags Market was dominated by The U.S. by generating revenues worth USD 485.7Mn in 2019. This dominance is majorly attributed due to rising awareness of health concerns across the country. Leading pharmaceutical companies are focused on expanding their research and development opportunities in The U.S. are also driving revenues for this region.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/the-us-europe-iv-bags-market-by-container-886

The taxonomy of the IV Bags industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

The U.S. & Europe IV Bags Market: By Container type segmentation Analysis

PVC Bag

Non-PVC Bag

Semi-rigid IV Bags

Glass Bottle

The U.S. & Europe IV Bags Market: By Usage Segmentation Analysis

Hydration

Compounding

Other Preparations

The U.S. & Europe IV Bags Market: By Diluent Segmentation Analysis

Saline

Dextrose 5%

Dextrose + Saline

Ringer lactate

Others

The U.S. & Europe IV Bags Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Plasma Collection Centres

Blood Banking

Renal

Home Therapy

Others

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com