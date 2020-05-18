Global Wet Wipes Market Will Reach USD 24.3 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Wet Wipes Market

Global Wet Wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 24.3 Billion by 2026.

NEW YORK,, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research report, the global Wet Wipes market in 2019 was approximately USD 14 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 24.3 Billion by 2026.

The wet wipes are basically cleansing means used on an extensive scale due to its convenience and effectiveness. The portability of the wet wipes makes it a necessary commodity that people carry to maintain and raise personal and environmental hygiene standards and also to lower the risk of cross-contamination. Additionally, the demand for improving the quality of life of women helps increase the demand for wet wipes.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-wet-wipes-market-by-product-type-baby-966

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Market Drivers:

The rising concerns over hygiene coupled with the increasing requirement for multi-functional wet wipes are the primary factors anticipated to propel the global Wet Wipes market. The lower cost and demand for high performance and convenient product is likely to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the ease use, high biodegradability, supreme efficiency, and increasing consumer demand will further help surge the growth of the market. In addition to this, the stringent government regulations regarding hygiene maintenance will further aid in the Wet Wipes market expansion. One of the key factors propelling the growth of the global Wet Wipes market is a growing health and hygiene-related awareness among the populace. The increasing application of wet wipes in the residential, personal care, and commercial sector is estimated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating infant population, urbanization, and high disposable income amid the females are some of the reasons accelerating the global Wet Wipes market. Apart from this, the less time for hygiene owing to the day to day activities in the hectic lifestyle is predicted to help the market growth. Moreover, the high demand for flavored, biodegradable, and alcohol-free products will also help surge the global Wet Wipes market growth. However, the increasing cases of skin problems owing to the chemical contents in the wet wipes and the high cost of the products are estimated to hamper the Wet Wipes market growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-wet-wipes-market-by-product-type-baby-966

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Market Segment Dominance:

Baby Wipes accounts for the largest market share in the global Wet Wipes market

Baby wipes is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Wet Wipers market owing to the rapid urbanization and increasing infant population offer significant growth potential to the Wet Wipes market. The fluctuating prices help many companies enter the market and thereby increase the baby wipes supply and demand across the globe.

Convenience stores category is anticipated to hold the majority of the market share in the Wet Wipes market

The convenience stores category is projected to dominate the global Wet Wipes market during the forecast period owing to the easy availability of the wet wipes in the convenience stores and the presence of a large number of these stores in various regions. Furthermore, the surging preference of convenience stores among the consumers for the purchase of daily goods is resulting in the maximum market share for convenience stores.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-wet-wipes-market-by-product-type-baby-966

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the global Wet Wipes market during the forecast period

North America is emerging as the highest market shareholder in the global Wet Wipes market. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for wet wipes for hygiene and household works. The high demand for wet wipes in the U.S. and increasing demand for hygiene is anticipated to propel the market in this region. Apart from this, the water scarcity in the various regions of the U.S. and rising demand for wipes for cleaning in restaurants, hotels, and washrooms will bolster the Wet Wipes market in North America.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players of the global Wet Wipes market include Unilever Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Co., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Medline Industries, The Procter & Gamble Co., Essity Aktiebolag, Pluswipes, The Clorox Co., Unicharm Corp., Edana, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Diamond Wipes, Honest Company, and Rockline Industries.

This report segments the global Wet Wipes market as follows:

Global Wet Wipes Market: Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Baby Wipes

Facial & Cosmetic Wipes

Hand & Body Wipes

Flushable Wipes

Others

Global Wet Wipes Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

E-commerce

Others

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com