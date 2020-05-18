SUNZ Insurance Solutions Names Rick Leonard as President

Leonard was previously Director of Sales and has been with the workers’ compensation insurance company since 2011

/EIN News/ -- BRADENTON, Fla., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNZ Holdings, LLC CEO Steven F. Herrig announced today that Rick Leonard, former Director of Sales and Executive Vice President with SUNZ, has been appointed President of the company.

Leonard has been with SUNZ, a national provider of workers’ compensation insurance, for nearly 10 years and initially joined as Broker Relations Executive. He was quickly promoted to Director of Sales, where he became an integral part in the evolution and strategic growth of the company.

“Rick is a proven leader with clear and unmistakable leadership qualities, including attributes such as strong moral character, positivity, loyalty, empathy, professionalism, humility, knowledge, and a tireless work ethic,” said Herrig. “Rick’s enormous impact on the turnaround and rise of SUNZ is immeasurable.”

Leonard’s extensive background consists of retail broker experience, field sales, marketing, loss control, and client relations. He has more than 18 years of experience in the insurance industry and has been managing a results-driven and successful sales team within SUNZ.

“This is an exciting move for me, and I’m looking forward to taking everything I’ve learned during my career and using it for the continued strategic growth of the company,” said Leonard.

Leonard holds both the Certified Workers Compensation Professional (CWCP) and Accredited Advisor in Insurance (AAI) designations.

As SUNZ’s leadership is evolving, so is the growth of the company. SUNZ Holdings now has over 350 employees and continues to work with an impressive group of affiliates dedicated to providing comprehensive insurance services that go beyond policy underwriting.

ABOUT SUNZ INSURANCE

SUNZ Insurance (www.sunzinsurance.com) is a national provider of large deductible workers' compensation insurance and insurance services to professional employer organizations, staffing companies, and large employers. SUNZ designs and administers custom workers' compensation and insurance programs, and provides loss control, claims administration, cost containment, and subrogation services – all designed to minimize claim costs paid by large deductible clients.

