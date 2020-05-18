Austin Fintech Veteran Joins Self Financial as Chief Financial Officer

Newly appointed CFO Adam Chibib brings extensive experience in leading companies to substantial growth and market awareness

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self Financial, a leading fintech startup offering people a way to build their credit while saving money, today announced the appointment of Adam Chibib as Chief Financial Officer. Chibib previously served as a member on Self’s board for five years.

For over 25 years, Chibib has been one of Austin’s leading financial and operational executives. His career has ranged from early-stage start-ups to billion-dollar public companies and has spanned industries including financial services, telecom software, enterprise software, security software, and hardware and gaming. Chibib was also a partner at Silverton Partners, an early-stage VC firm in Austin, where he led Silverton Partners' $1.5 million series seed investment in Self in July 2015.

“I’ve long been impassioned by Self’s mission and look forward to lending my expertise to more directly support the execution of that mission,” said Chibib. “It is very rare to find a company that combines helping consumers through their financial journey with a great business model. This coupled with the growth Self has achieved over just the past year is exciting and unparalleled in this industry.”

Prior to joining Self, Chibib was a Partner at Silverton Partners, where he was responsible for the first institutional investment in Self. In his most recent operating role, he was President and CFO of Multimedia Games, where he was part of a turn-around team that helped double revenues, triple profitability and increase the market capitalization to over $1 billion from $47 million. Multimedia Games was acquired in December of 2014 for $1.2 billion by Global Cash Access. Chibib also served as founder and CFO of BroadJump (acquired by Motive), CFO of Waveset (acquired by Sun Microsystems), CFO of TippingPoint Technologies (acquired by 3Com), and as CFO of NetSpend.

Chibib’s experience at Netspend, which serves an underbanked customer base via prepaid debit cards and related products, is particularly relevant to his new role with Self, which has an overlapping audience.

“Adam’s tenacity and blend of operational and strategic experience will prove invaluable to taking Self to the next level in the market and advancing our mission,” said James Garvey, CEO of Self. “Now more than ever, the need for tools to achieve financial resilience is unprecedented and Self is at the forefront. I’m excited to have Adam on the team and leverage his decades of experience to maximize our impact.”

Chibib graduated from the University of Texas with a BBA in Accounting.

About Self

Self is a leading fintech startup with a mission to help people build credit and savings. For more information, visit www.self.inc.

Attachment

Kelly Anderson Self Financial, Inc. self@shiftcomm.com