Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,663 in the last 365 days.

Nasdaq Halts CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that the trading halt status in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSP) was changed to "additional information requested" from the company. Trading in the company’s stock had been halted on May 4, 2020 at 9:25:06 Eastern Time  at a last sale price of $2.76.

Trading will remain halted until CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Nasdaq Halts CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.