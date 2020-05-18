PSYC Publishes 2019 Audited Financials, Paves the Way for Form 10 Filing

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that they have successfully completed the audit of their 2019 financials and have made them available to the public on OTC markets. The full document can be viewed here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PSYC/disclosure .



“I am thrilled to have reached a point where we have completed our audited financials for 2017, 2018, and 2019, and have delivered on the promises our team has made,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO Vanessa Luna. “This is a critical prerequisite to filing our registration statement and becoming a fully reporting company, which has the potential to open doors to new opportunities for the Company and its loyal investors. It is also, in my opinion, a firm statement to the investment community that PSYC is determined to earn legitimacy through transparency and growth as it charges ahead into an entirely new chapter of its history. Showcasing this level of transparency and working toward this goal, while effectively managing the operational oversight of the Company and continuing to strategically identify new and emerging market sectors, have been my greatest accomplishments here at PSYC and I intend to continue to build on those in the coming months.”

The Company will be finalizing the draft of its registration statement over the coming days and expects to file the full Registration Statement with the SEC in the coming month. The Company will keep shareholders apprised of its progress.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

Since 2017, PSYC has been a pioneer in the emerging software and payment processing sector of the cannabis industry and has established itself as a trusted resource for businesses operating within the industry. Today, PSYC through its network of partners and affiliates, continues to connect businesses throughout the cannabis industry with critical solutions and services ranging from payment processing technology, cutting-edge software, and ancillary services vital to compliant and effective business operations.

Most recently, PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

