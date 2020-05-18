XPO Logistics Donates Supply Chain Services to Soles4Souls

Ships over 100,000 pairs of shoes from Asia to Europe and North America

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, is pleased to support nonprofit Soles4Souls in its mission to disrupt the cycle of poverty by creating economic impact. XPO will provide multinational logistics services free of charge by shipping four ocean containers full of shoes from China to Soles4Souls distribution hubs in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. The shoes, donated by Skechers, will go to children living below the poverty line.



US-based Soles4Souls was founded in 2006 on the premise that something as simple as a pair of shoes can make an enormous difference in sustainability, health and opportunity. To date, Soles4Souls has distributed over 40 million pairs of shoes through direct donation and micro-enterprises launched with the organization’s support.

Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, “In this time of unprecedented upheaval, it’s important to remember those who are most in need. We’re proud to partner with an organization that connects on so many levels – redistributing millions of wearable items, reducing the strain on landfills, preventing injuries, fostering entrepreneurship and restoring individual dignity. Soles4Souls is a nonprofit supply chain for the greater good.”

“XPO is a great example of how the best companies never lose sight of the ways they can make a difference,” said Buddy Teaster, CEO of Soles4Souls. “By transporting more than 100,000 pairs of shoes around the globe, they will help Soles4Souls make an immediate impact on some of the most vulnerable people. We’re grateful for XPO’s commitment and expertise in helping us get these shoes where they will do the most good.”

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use: providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief, and direct assistance programs. With locations and warehouses across three continents, Soles4Souls has been able to distribute more than 40 million pairs of shoes in 129 countries since 2006. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

