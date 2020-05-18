Foreign minister receives congratulations from Ethiopian counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 18 - Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António received from his Ethiopian counterpart Gedu Andargachew a message of congratulations on his recent appointment to the post, according to a note from Angolan Embassy in that country.,

"It is with great satisfaction I extend to you my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Angola?, read the letter sent to Angop on Sunday, to which the Ethiopian official wishes ?prosperity to the people of Angola. Angola.

Gedu Andargachew said that he was aware that the consulate of Téte António will “deepen, even more, the excellent relations” existing between the two countries.

Téte António was sworn in as head of Angolan diplomacy on April 9, 2020, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, taking over from Manuel Domingos Augusto.

Until his appointment, he served as Secretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, having previously been the African Union Representative to the United Nations in New York and Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the African Union Commission.

Angola and Ethiopia had planned a ministerial meeting for last February, in Addis-Ababa, on the sidelines of the last African Union Summit, when the parties would sign three legal instruments of cooperation.

But the meeting did not take place due to the issues related to agenda, in which the General Cooperation Agreement, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Angola and the Ethiopian counterpart and the Visa Suppression in Service and Diplomatic Passports would be signed.

The last preparatory meeting held in January brought together the Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco da Cruz, and the director for Central and Southern Africa of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Seid.

Still within the framework of deepening and strengthening bilateral relations, multi-sector delegations from the two countries met on 6 December in Luanda.

In addition to the possibility of cooperation to cover the areas such as trade, tourism, investment, agriculture and livestock, fishing, mines and oil, the parties express their availability to update and renew the air service agreement signed in 1977.