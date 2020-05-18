Progress Sitefinity 13 Enables Seamless Digital Experience Delivery to Support Business Continuity

/EIN News/ -- Progress delivers innovative personalization and cognitive capabilities as well as increased productivity and operational efficiency

BEDFORD, Mass., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the release of Progress® Sitefinity® 13 Digital Experience Platform . With this release, Progress introduces powerful capabilities for creating personalized digital experiences based on cognitive and data-driven insights. It also enables marketing and IT teams to be more productive, accelerating digital transformation efforts and boosting operational efficiency.

The current business reality, stemming from unprecedented global events, has forced organizations to leverage technology to amplify connections with their customers, partners and employees. Companies that had previously relied on live events or brick and mortar commerce must immediately accelerate digital transformation priorities. The ability to deliver seamless experiences that elastically scale to meet unpredictable demand, extend content across omni-channel touchpoints through APIs, optimize customer journeys using data from disparate silos and generate value through ecommerce are all critical capabilities in today’s unpredictable business reality. These are key technology challenges that organizations will need to address in order to survive.

“Never has digital transformation been more urgent than now,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Consumer behavior and buyer preferences have shifted completely and for many this is just the tipping point. We are seeing established businesses get disrupted by smaller players who have been diligent in investing in their digital strategies far before the current global crisis. A more mature digital transformation strategy is no longer an option but a must.”

According to the 2020 survey from Progress, “Digital Experiences: Where the Industry Stands,” 79% of organizations have a mandate to use digital experience to achieve competitive advantage.

The newly released Sitefinity 13 offers an arsenal of digital experience capabilities that enable automation, self-service and omni-channel engagement while driving return on investment and reducing total cost of ownership. It further streamlines marketing and development tasks, simplifies common business and technical challenges and helps scale teams’ productivity to enable them to build and manage better customer experiences by utilizing the following platform capabilities:

A new productivity environment to manage digital assets and classify content in a consistent and resource-efficient manner

The ability to control the look and feel of the presentation layer while delivering content to a myriad of channels. This is possible through the new page layout service that decouples content from presentation when distributed to external channels.

Personalization based on custom tags such as title, campaign source or other attributes as well as consistent, personalized experiences for returning visitors, regardless of the initial touch point.

Customer journey and online touchpoint monitoring based on machine learning, enabling marketers to receive proactive touchpoint alerts in order to spot new opportunities and improve the ROI of marketing campaigns.

Data-driven analytics to measure the performance of content with a comprehensive view of all personalization initiatives as well as the ability to export data directly to Google Data Studio for expanded data analysis options.

“Ease of use and productivity have always been among Sitefinity’s greatest assets,” said Jerry Boduch, VP of Strategic Alliances, Americaneagle.com. “We are delighted to see what’s new in Sitefinity 13–from innovative capabilities that help organizations advance their digital transformation journeys to new productivity features that drive greater ROI. We’re confident that Sitefinity 13 will be very well received by customers and the DXP market overall.”

For more information about Progress Sitefinity 13 platform, go to https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms .

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

