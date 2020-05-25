Work professional in medical technology with 3D
Work professional in medical technology with 3D - 3D PluraView - the new reference for passive 3D stereo displaysMIESBACH, BAYERN, DEUTSCHLAND, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who has ever needed professional high-resolution 3D stereo visualizations in their professional environment in medical technology knows the monitor series with beamsplitter technology from PLANAR. Schneider Digital, the specialist for 3D stereo, virtual reality (VR/AR), 4K and high-end hardware, is now launching a passive 3D stereo display as the successor to the discontinued PLANAR series with the further developed, revolutionary 3D PluraView.
In contrast to active 3D monitors, the passive beam splitter technology of 3D PluraView is completely flicker-free and thus suitable for professional, eye-friendly continuous use over a whole working day. The highest display brightness allows working in daylight surroundings, even in direct sunlight - darkened rooms for 3D stereo work are a thing of the past!
With the highest 3D stereo resolution currently available on the market, with up to 4K/UHD per eye, 3D PluraView ensures razor-sharp image quality and displays even the finest details - on up to 28" screen diagonal. As a user-friendly plug & play system, it can be used like a standard monitor without any complicated wiring, setup or configuration. The 3D PluraView is certified for all 3D stereo-capable software applications in the medical field, e.g. VSP, Stereostaxie, MOE, Forsina CT-VR, Versalius 3D, Sybyl, VMD or syngo.fourSight.
