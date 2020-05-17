New Wave Holdings Corp to Launch Functional Mushroom Products for the North American Market

/EIN News/ -- THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, May 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave Holdings") ( CSE: SPOR ) ( FWB: 0XM2 ), ( OTC:TRMND ), is pleased to announce through it’s investment in Anahit Therapeutics Ltd. (“Anahit”), it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Kirkman®, a FDA and GMP certified manufacturer to launch two proprietary functional mushroom products for the North American market.



Kirkman is a leading manufacturer of nutritional supplements for individuals with dietary sensitivities and restrictions. The company was founded in 1949, making it one of the oldest supplement companies in its niche.

“Kirkman has established itself as a leader in developing effective nutritional supplements for individuals with special health needs,” said Clayton Fisher. “In collaboration with Kirkman, New Wave is launching a proprietary, five-mushroom blend supplement under our Anahit Therapeutics brand, available in both powder and capsule form.”

The blend will contain reishi, cordyceps, lion’s mane, oyster and shiitake mushrooms, each of which has shown to support overall wellness by supporting a restful sleep with less stress, while also supporting stamina and endurance.

“Functional mushrooms are known to have therapeutic properties and research has shown that certain mushroom products can help strengthen the immune system. The blend of mushrooms in our new Anahit supplement are rich in polyphenols, polysaccharides and beta-glucans, and also have antioxidant properties,” added Clayton Fisher.

Kirkman is a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certified manufacturer, which means that it maintains the highest quality and safety standards for the products it produces as per FDA regulations.

All products produced by Kirkman are also tested using its purity testing protocol for environmental contaminants such as pesticides (insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, biocides), endocrine disruptors and other potentially harmful contaminants.

“Pesticide testing is not common practice in the nutraceutical industry except for when it comes to herbal and botanical products, but Kirkman is committed to raising the bar for purity standards in the industry,” added Clayton Fisher. “This is one of the many reasons that we chose to bring them on as a partner.”

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. and ANAHIT THERAPEUTICS LTD.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC:TRMND) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector New Wave will focus on active psychedelic compounds, functional mushroom product lines, and develop an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.

