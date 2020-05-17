Angola reiterates cooperation with Norway

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 17 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Sunday reiterated the desire of the Angolan Government to continue deepening the friendship and cooperation ties with the Norwegian Government. ,

On a congratulatory note, on the occasion of Norway's National Day, which is being celebrated today, João Lourenço stressed the effort that the King and the Norwegian Government have been making to ensure the citizens of that country the high living quality they enjoy.

The date, 17 May 1814, marks the signing of the Constitution of Norway.

In the note, the Angolan statesman considers the date one of the most important moments of the Norwegian people and on behalf of the Angolan people, the Government and my own, congratulates the people, the Government and the King of that European country.

Angola and Norway established diplomatic relations in 1977. In addition to cooperating in the oil sector, the two states have a partnership in the field of human rights and they signed in 2016 a Memorandum of Understanding on Public Consultations.