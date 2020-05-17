Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update, 16 May 2020

The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public of the status of COVID-19 in Eswatini. A total of 220 results were received today, out of which 12 tested positive and 208 tested negative for coronavirus. The totalnumber ofCOVID-19 confirmed cases to date is 202.

1. Breakdown of newly confirmed cases

Case # Gender Age Region Clinical Condition 191 Male 42 years Manzini Mild symptoms 192 Female 32 years Manzini Moderate symptoms 193 Male 5 years Hhohho Asymptomatic 194 Female 55 years Hhohho Asymptomatic 195 Male 44 years Hhohho Asymptomatic 196 Male 39 years Hhohho Asymptomatic 197 Female 31 years Hhohho Asymptomatic 198 Female 70 years Hhohho Asymptomatic 199 Male 62 years Manzini Asymptomatic 200 Male 40 years Manzini Asymptomatic 201 Male 60 years Shiselweni Mild symptoms 202 Female 23 years Hhohho Mild symptoms

2. Breakdown of all confirmed cases and outcomes

Status of Covid-19 Confirmed Cases Number of Patients Admitted 59 Home Care 57 Recovered 72 Deaths 2 New Registration for Care 12 TOTAL 202

Seven out of the 12 new cases were reported from the Hhohho region.

The Ministry of Health would like to emphasize on the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:

The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to observe hand hygiene always; Cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask; All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID -19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others. A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and after use, it must be disposed properly. Patients awaiting results and those put on home care are expected to adhere to clinical advice given, which includes self-isolation and proper hygiene measures. The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.

The Ministry of Health wishes to thank all front line staff in this COVID-19 fight. These include; health care workers and security forces among others. We would like to assure the nation that the Ministry of Health is committed to bring about all necessary changes in the intervention, thus reshaping the country’s response to the pandemic.