Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update, 16 May 2020
The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public of the status of COVID-19 in Eswatini. A total of 220 results were received today, out of which 12 tested positive and 208 tested negative for coronavirus. The totalnumber ofCOVID-19 confirmed cases to date is 202.
1. Breakdown of newly confirmed cases
|
Case
#
|
Gender
|
Age
|
Region
|
Clinical Condition
|
191
|
Male
|
42 years
|
Manzini
|
Mild symptoms
|
192
|
Female
|
32 years
|
Manzini
|
Moderate
symptoms
|
193
|
Male
|
5 years
|
Hhohho
|
Asymptomatic
|
194
|
Female
|
55 years
|
Hhohho
|
Asymptomatic
|
195
|
Male
|
44 years
|
Hhohho
|
Asymptomatic
|
196
|
Male
|
39 years
|
Hhohho
|
Asymptomatic
|
197
|
Female
|
31 years
|
Hhohho
|
Asymptomatic
|
198
|
Female
|
70 years
|
Hhohho
|
Asymptomatic
|
199
|
Male
|
62 years
|
Manzini
|
Asymptomatic
|
200
|
Male
|
40 years
|
Manzini
|
Asymptomatic
|
201
|
Male
|
60 years
|
Shiselweni
|
Mild symptoms
|
202
|
Female
|
23 years
|
Hhohho
|
Mild symptoms
2. Breakdown of all confirmed cases and outcomes
|
Status of Covid-19 Confirmed Cases
|
Number of Patients
|
Admitted
|
59
|
Home Care
|
57
|
Recovered
|
72
|
Deaths
|
2
|
New Registration for Care
|
12
|
TOTAL
|
202
Seven out of the 12 new cases were reported from the Hhohho region.
The Ministry of Health would like to emphasize on the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:
- The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to observe hand hygiene always;
- Cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask;
- All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID -19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others.
- A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and after use, it must be disposed properly.
- Patients awaiting results and those put on home care are expected to adhere to clinical advice given, which includes self-isolation and proper hygiene measures.
- The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.
The Ministry of Health wishes to thank all front line staff in this COVID-19 fight. These include; health care workers and security forces among others. We would like to assure the nation that the Ministry of Health is committed to bring about all necessary changes in the intervention, thus reshaping the country’s response to the pandemic.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.