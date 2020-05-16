Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the Presidential Directive that only Truck Drivers with Negative Test Results will be allowed into the Country

Following the Presidential Directive that Only truck drivers with negative test results will be allowed into the country, Ministry of Health - Uganda met with representatives of the Truck Owners and National Logistics Platform and resolved the following:

- Mobilize, counsel and test all truck drivers employed in Uganda.

- Adopted and will implement “Truck Driver Journey Management System” Mobile application for all truck drivers to be monitored as they proceed with the journey.

The above actions started with effect from today.