Coronavirus - Kenya: 43 cases have recently crossed the border from neighbouring Somalia and Tanzania

Among the positive cases that have been registered in the country this week, a total of 43 cases have recently crossed the border from neighbouring Somalia & Tanzania. By yesterday Wajir had 14, Isebania 10, Namanga 16, Lungalunga 2 & Loitoktok 1.
