5 TIPS TO PROMOTE YOUR BUSINESS ONLINE FOR FREE - Digital Marketing Philippines

MANDAUE, CEBU, PHILIPPINES, May 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 5 TIPS TO PROMOTE YOUR BUSINESS ONLINE FOR FREE.This can also be applied on how to start your Digital Marketing here in the Philippines You may not have much money to spend on digital marketing for your business in the early stages. However, this doesn’t mean there is nothing you can do about it.Before the Internet, Businesses and Individual Startups only had a few ways to market their products or services, through the traditional methods like going to events, printing our flyers, and rely on word of mouth. Now ACX HUB would like to spill out some tips to everyone who would like to learn the basics of Digital Marketing. So here are 5 Tips to Promote your Business Online for FREE.Create Contents, Let people follow your business as well after getting to network with them and sharing your business with those groups always tell them about your Website or Facebook Page. Maintain a strong presence on your page by creating content; this is what we call in our industry content marketing . What is Content Marketing? Writing of Blogs for your Business, Creation of News release for any notable engagement your business has gain, or even just sharing an interesting post. Content Marketing is effective because this creates engagement for your business.Networking with people in the business sector is always one of the most effective ways to connect with people and be able to talk shop with them. In today’s Generation, we don’t have to wait for conventions or events anymore. You can take advantage of the largest social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and even Reddit. Joining Groups, Following People in the industry that you are in. Engage conversation with them, comment on their posts, and also post some content of yours as well!.You have already networked with people and have created content. Let’s make sure you’re not losing potential customers, create a subscription list or a way for people to subscribe. So you can always have everyone updated with your business content and promotions through Email Marketing. Email Marketing is one of the oldest ways to promote or engage your customers. However, old is still gold, according to a recent study (2019) Email Marketing is up to 40 times more effective than social media. You can take benefit on FREE Email Marketing Platforms like MailChimp.Another is to Submit or make your business a Google Verified Business if you haven’t done this yet. Check out this guide to Make your Business a Google Verified Business. This will help be you be in Google Maps and have a good searchability appearance.The last thing is consistency. You need to be updated with the people in your industry, never stop networking. It is always good to have great connections. Consistency in your Business Page keep your page up to date and be trendy with your Content Marketing and Email Marketing.Keep the Consistency and Engagement with your customers, then you’ll surely succeed in your business.Managing your Business and Running your Digital Marketing effort will really take a lot of your time; it doesn’t hurt to always consult with the experts in the industry. Take advantage of the FREE DIGITAL MARKETING CONSULTATION that ACXHUB is offering.

