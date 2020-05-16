Digital Marketing Philippines - Introductory to Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing Philippines - What is Online Marketing Digital Marketing Philippines - Website Design and Development

MANDAUE, CEBU, PHILIPPINES, May 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT IS ONLINE MARKETING OR DIGITAL MARKETING Answered by Digital Marketing Agency in the Philippines ACXHUBWhat is Online Marketing or Digital Marketing? business owners, think of a Website, Others may think of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) or Social Media Marketing. In Reality, all of these answers are correct these are just elements or pieces of puzzle part of a much bigger digital marketing picture. Unfortunately, for new business owners trying to establish their online presence, there is quite a lot of challenges towards it, and it's not that easier said than done. You might be interested in the basics of getting your business offline to online check this article out.So let's start by individually going over each piece and how do we add these pieces together.Online Marketing - WebsiteWebsite – A website is one of the most important elements that your business should have. An Information page of everything about your company, who you are, what are the products and services you are selling. This is just the basics of what your website could be, but your website could be more than that. It could be a vessel for you to generate sales and attract customers. Attract Customers through Content Marketing. Check out this Article on What Content Marketing is. [Coming Soon]Online Marketing - Search Engine OptimizationSearch Engine Optimization (SEO) – SEO is the gasoline of online marketing. If your Website is the Car/Vessel, then SEO is the gasoline the more you put into it, the farther your website goes up on search engines. From the word itself Search Engine Optimization is the process of improving your visibility and ranking on search engines.Online Marketing - Social Media MarketingSocial Media Marketing – Social Media Services gives you the possibility to connect and share information leading to an increase in the brand's, product's or service's awareness. The results of Social Media Advertising are reflected in the number of re-tweets, shares, comments, likes, and views. Social Media Marketing encourages user-generated content from within the most popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Google+, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.Online Marketing - Email MarketingEmail Marketing – This provides an effective connection with your targeted audience and gives you the best return on investment. Reach out to your current and potential customers and keep them updated on your company's latest deals and news. You can checkout more information about Email Marketing Click here to get more information.Online Marketing - Pay Per ClickPay Per Click – PPC marketing is paid advertising where marketers create an ad, bid to have it shown to their target audience, and then pay for results. Depending on the platform and what they choose to optimize for, they may pay for clicks, conversions, actions taken, or impressions.

