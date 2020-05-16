Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 13524 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (15 May 2020)

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 13 524.

Case Data:

Province New cases on 15 May 2020 Total cases for 15 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 93 1662 12,3 Free State 6 151 1,1 Gauteng 75 2210 16,3 KwaZulu-Natal 38 1482 11,0 Limpopo 2 57 0,4 Mpumalanga 0 67 0,5 North West 5 63 0,5 Northern Cape 3 34 0,3 Western Cape 563 7798 57,7 Unknown 0 0 0,0 Total 785 13524 100,0

Testing Data:

421 555 tests have been conducted with 18 537 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

Sector Total Tested New tested Private 206 781 49% 8 464 46% Public 214 774 51% 10 073 54% Grand Total 421 555 18 537

Reported Deaths and Recoveries:

Regrettably we report a further 9 COVID-19 related deaths - this brings the total national deaths to 247.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.

We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6 083.

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 31 643 Free State 6 108 Gauteng 24 1552 KwaZulu Natal 45 795 Limpopo 3 36 Mpumalanga 0 44 North West 1 28 Northern Cape 0 20 Western Cape 137 2857 Total 247 6083

