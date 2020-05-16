Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 13524 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (15 May 2020)
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 13 524.
Case Data:
|
Province
|
New cases on 15 May 2020
|
Total cases for 15 May 2020
|
Percentage total
|
Eastern Cape
|
93
|
1662
|
12,3
|
Free State
|
6
|
151
|
1,1
|
Gauteng
|
75
|
2210
|
16,3
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
38
|
1482
|
11,0
|
Limpopo
|
2
|
57
|
0,4
|
Mpumalanga
|
0
|
67
|
0,5
|
North West
|
5
|
63
|
0,5
|
Northern Cape
|
3
|
34
|
0,3
|
Western Cape
|
563
|
7798
|
57,7
|
Unknown
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
Total
|
785
|
13524
|
100,0
Testing Data:
421 555 tests have been conducted with 18 537 done in the last 24 hour cycle.
|
Sector
|
Total Tested
|
New tested
|
Private
|
206 781
|
49%
|
8 464
|
46%
|
Public
|
214 774
|
51%
|
10 073
|
54%
|
Grand Total
|
421 555
|
18 537
Reported Deaths and Recoveries:
Regrettably we report a further 9 COVID-19 related deaths - this brings the total national deaths to 247.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.
We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6 083.
|
Province
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Eastern Cape
|
31
|
643
|
Free State
|
6
|
108
|
Gauteng
|
24
|
1552
|
KwaZulu Natal
|
45
|
795
|
Limpopo
|
3
|
36
|
Mpumalanga
|
0
|
44
|
North West
|
1
|
28
|
Northern Cape
|
0
|
20
|
Western Cape
|
137
|
2857
|
Total
|
247
|
6083
Issued by: Department of HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.