Coronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 case update, 15 May 2020
Active Cases: 10 New Cases: 0 Total Confirmed: 23 New Tests: 96 Recovered: 12 Death: 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
