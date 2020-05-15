Seaboard Foods commends new hours of service rule for truck drivers

New rule will result in more alert drivers and safer highways

SHAWNEE MISSION, KAN., USA, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seaboard Foods commends the president’s administration and The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) for updating the rules for commercial motor vehicle drivers’ hours of service that will give our nation’s truck drivers more options to safely plan their days. At this important time in our country’s history, we recognize and commend now more than ever the essential role truck drivers play in keeping our store shelves filled with essential products. This updated regulation puts flexibility back in the hands of America’s truck drivers to rest when needed while maintaining their allowable daily driving hours and will result in more alert drivers and safer highways.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.