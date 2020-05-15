Arco Platform Limited to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.



Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 8895947) by dialing (866) 679-4032 or +1 (409) 217-8315 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 27, 2020. An audio replay of the call will be available through June 10, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 8895947. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://arcoeducacao.gcs-web.com/ .

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arco Platform Limited

IR@arcoeducacao.com.br

Source: Arco Platform Ltd.



