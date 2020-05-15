CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy’s Extraordinarily Successful HMG Live! 2020 Washington, D.C. and Atlanta CIO Virtual Summits Draw Massive Attendance – Next Up: Silicon Valley CISO, Denver and Boston CIO Summits

Topical and engaging 90-minute virtual CIO and CISO summits draws hundreds of top-tier technology executives focused on leading courageously and compassionately in a crisis

During these highly interactive sessions, branded as HMG Live! , HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller discusses the courageous leadership qualities that technology executives must demonstrate during times of crisis with top-tier CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, search executives and industry experts. The live weekly series explores how CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives are uniquely positioned to navigate the business through a period of uncertainty along with the steps they’re taking to reassure and lead their team members in these difficult times.

“We are incredibly grateful to the rock-star technology executives who have taken time out of their hectic schedules to speak at our Virtual Summits as well as to our valued partners and HMG community members who are attending our events,” says Muller. “CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives who participate in and attend these virtual events repeatedly tell us that the topical and genuine content in our virtual summits that’s created by and for technology executives is unique and extremely valuable for them.”

HMG Strategy's next Virtual Summit will be the HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit on Thursday, May 21.

Top-tier CIOs and technology executives who will be speaking at the Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit will include:

Hector Aguilar, President of Technology, Okta

Snehal Antani, Former CTO with the DoD, U.S. Department of Defense

Ed Amoroso, Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber

Todd Friedman, CISO, Resmed

Jay Kaplan, CEO, Synack

Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb

Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

Michael Piacente, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Hitch Partners

Stephen Spagnuolo, Digital Security & Risk Practice Lead, Stanton Chase

Brandon Traffanstedt , Global Director of Systems Engineering, CyberArk

, Global Director of Systems Engineering, CyberArk David Williams, President & CEO, Genesys Works

To learn more about the Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

Meanwhile, other upcoming HMG Live! events include the Denver CIO and Boston CIO Virtual Summits on May 27 and 28, respectively. Eminent speakers for the HMG Live! Denver CIO Virtual Summit include:

Snehal Antani, Former CTO within the DoD, U.S. Department of Defense

Michael Archuleta, CIO, Mt. San Rafael Hospital

Renee Arrington, President & COO, Pearson Partners International

Brenda Horn, Global CIO, Enterprise Computing Solutions, Arrow Electronics

Stephen Katsirubas, CIO, Hunter Douglas, Inc.

Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

Jeff Miller, CSO, Honeywell Quantum Solutions

Wendy Nather, Head of Advisory CISOs, Duo Security

Mark Polansky, Senior Client Partner, IT Officers, Korn Ferry

Molly Rauzi, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald

Margot Sharapova, Global CIO, Incitec Pivot Ltd.

Michael Spandau, SVP Global IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments

Brandon Traffanstedt, Global Director, Solutions Engineering, CyberArk

To learn more about the Denver CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy is also hosting its Boston CIO Virtual Summit on May 28. All-Star speakers lined up for this event include:

Snehal Antani, Former CTO within the DoD, U.S. Department of Defense

Gerald Beuchelt, CISO, LogMeIn

Emilia Bostater, Global IT Operations & Architecture, IDEXX Laboratories

Max Chan, CIO, Avnet

Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, Diversified Search

Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

Jonathan Nguyen-Day, VP, Strategy & Analytics, Fortinet

Mark Polansky, Technology Officers Executive Search Practice, Korn Ferry

Here’s what a couple of our Boston CIO Virtual Summit Advisory Board members have to say about HMG Strategy and the strength of its in-person and virtual summits:

“I’ve been an active Advisory Board member and participant in HMG Strategy’s CIO Executive Leadership Summits for many years and the events are always topical, focused on the challenges and opportunities facing CIOs and top-tier technology executives,” says Brian Shield, VP, IT for the Boston Red Sox. “I encourage people to register for the upcoming HMG Live! Boston CIO Virtual Summit on May 28 where we’ll be focused on leading courageously in times of crisis, including recommendations for reassuring employees with compassion and humility while working with the executive team to move the business forward in these difficult times.”

“I participated as a speaker in the recent HMG Live! Washington D.C. CIO Virtual Summit,” says Ken Grady, Corporate Vice President and CIO at IDEXX Laboratories. “Like previous HMG events, the virtual event provides a platform for connecting with peers and other CIOs that are focused on leadership and engagement within our organizations and across industries. There are valuable takeaways and lessons from technology executives who are leading authentically, compassionately, and strategically to help move their businesses and their customers forward in these uniquely challenging times.”

To learn more about the Boston CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy has also received tremendous interest in its webinars through the strength of its 400,000+ technology executives in its community. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an array of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Commvault, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, and RingCentral.

“We offer an incredible value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ strong HMG technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-focused research model,” said Muller.

One of HMG Strategy’s upcoming webinars is sponsored by RangeForce on ‘Defending the U.S. in Cyberspace,’ on May 22 featuring Chris Inglis, Distinguished Visiting Professor in Cyber Security Studies, U.S. Naval Academy and Former Deputy Director, National Security Agency. In this webinar, Chris Inglis will share the dramatic and controversial findings of the Solarium Commission, including the risks to U.S. intellectual property, privacy, critical infrastructure, and the integrity of our election system.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy's upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live!? Contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com .

HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit Join the top CISOs and security leaders from Silicon Valley and across the U.S. as they explore the opportunities and challenges they and their teams face in the work-from-home environment.



