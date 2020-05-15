Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Further Amendments to Long-Term Incentive Plan

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX:JWEL) today announced that, further to the Company’s press release dated May 12, 2020, its Board of Directors has approved additional amendments to the Company’s long-term incentive plan (the “LTIP”), having further considered the voting recommendation made by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. to its subscribers.



The amendments restrict the maximum number of the Company’s shares that may be subject to awards under the LTIP, being 10% of the issued shares outstanding from time to time, by including in such determination awards granted under all equity compensation plans of the Company. The LTIP, the employee share purchase plan, and the Company’s legacy option plan comprise all of the Company’s equity compensation plans.

An amended and restated LTIP has been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets Smart Solutions by Lorna Vanderhaeghe, the #1 women's natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

Jamieson Wellness’ head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

