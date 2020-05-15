Stop & Shop Notifies Customers of Potential Data Security Issue

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop announced today that it recently discovered a potential data security issue at five store locations in New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Illegal skimming devices known as “shimmers” were identified as part of routine security scans at these locations. Stop & Shop took immediate action to remove the devices and review store video surveillance in an effort to determine who installed them and how long they had been in use at each location. We also notified law enforcement and engaged third-party forensic experts to analyze the devices. A thorough inspection of all pin pads across all store locations also took place to ensure that no additional devices were found.



Only customers who visited the following Stop & Shop store locations may have potentially been affected. Only one self-checkout lane was impacted at each store, and transaction data was found on the devices only for the periods indicated below. At this time, there is no evidence that any of the information has been misused as a result of this issue.

404 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Heights, New Jersey: February 8- February 10, 2020

8 Franklin Street, Bloomfield, New Jersey: March 28 – April 9, 2020

1189 Broad Street, Clifton, New Jersey: March 14 - April 16, 2020

25 Old King’s Highway North, Darien, Connecticut: April 26 - April 30, 2020

19 Temple Street, Framingham, Massachusetts: April 22 - April 26, 2020

“We take our obligation to safeguard our customers’ personal information very seriously, and we are very sorry this may have impacted them,” said Dean Wilkinson, Stop & Shop’s Senior Vice President, Operations. “We have taken immediate steps to increase monitoring across all registers at all stores, we’ve deployed device detection tools, and we will continue to be as vigilant as possible in order to protect our customers’ data.”

Stop & Shop encourages customers who believe they may have been affected by this situation to carefully review their payment card and financial account statements and monitor their free credit reports. If a customer believes a payment card or financial account may have been affected, the customer should immediately contact the relevant payment card company or financial institution.

Customers with questions can call Stop & Shop toll-free at 1-800-767-7772 Monday-Friday 8am-7pm ET or Saturday from 8am-5pm ET. Information about the incident is also available on our website at www.stopandshop.com .

