Plexus Fireside Chat at Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEENAH, Wisc., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will attend the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 20, 2020. During the conference, Needham will host a fireside chat with Plexus’ management team via webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference When: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/needham96/plxs/ Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 30 days following the live event: http://wsw.com/webcast/needham96/plxs/

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

heather.beresford@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.



