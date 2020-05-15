SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SBBX, QUMU, and FG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Provident Financial Services, Inc. (“PFS”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SBBX shareholders will receive a fixed ratio of 1.357 PFS shares for each SBBX share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of only $15.36 based upon PFS’ May 14, 2020 closing price of $11.32. If you own SBBX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/sb-one-bancorp/

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Synacor, Inc. (“SYNC”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QUMU shareholders will receive 1.61 shares of SYNC common stock for each share of QUMU that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of a mere $2.04 per share based upon SYNC’s May 14, 2020 closing price of $1.27. If you own QUMU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/qumu-corporation/

FGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FG) in in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (“FNF”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FG shareholders can elect to receive either $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of FNF common stock for each FG share they own. If you own FG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/fgl-holdings-inc/



