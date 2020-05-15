Albert Boufarah, CEO SAMR Inc., Introduces New Security Procedures

LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- These days, we spend more of our time with technology than ever before. Our devices entertain us, help us be at our most productive, allow us to communicate with friends & family, and so much more. Our devices are an extension of all of us. With that comes many concerns about security any time we have a computer, phone, or other device that is being replaced. That’s why it is imperative that you choose a recycler that takes your privacy as seriously as you do.For 20 years, SAMR Inc. has been a leader in providing electronics recycling and secure data destruction, along with a Certificate of Destruction as proof that they stand behind their work. SAMR Inc. is taking its commitment to privacy and data security a step further.Al Boufarah, founder & President of SAMR Inc says, “We have hired a full-time security officer and have implemented stricter policies to ensure the security of any device that stores data: nothing that enters the warehouse exits without thorough & complete data destruction.”.To further demonstrate their commitment toward putting their customers’ worries at ease about data security, their cameras have been upgraded throughout the SAMR Inc. facility to keep better tracking of everything that comes in and goes out.“We know it takes a lot of trust to associate with any company, let alone one that handles hard drives and memory to the extent that we do.”, Boufarah stated. “Even after 20 years in the business, we still do everything that we can to retain the trust of our customers and do whatever we can to gain it from anyone who uses us for service”.Al Boufarah goes on to mention that in spite of their longevity in the industry, SAMR Inc. is not content to rest on its laurels. “We are always looking for ways to improve efficiencies in our warehouse, and proving how seriously we take data security through increased surveillance and measures to guarantee that no hard drive or USB enters our facility without complete deletion or destruction.”, he proclaims.SAMR Inc. provides electronics, scrap metal, lamps, batteries & other items from its headquarters in Lakewood, NJ. Their trucking capabilities enable them to serve the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Delmarva regions. For recycling & reliable data management solutions, you can contact them at (866) 509-7267 or online at http://www.samrinc.com.



