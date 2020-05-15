Husson University Names their 2020 Valedictorians and Salutatorian

With 864 individuals earning a record 1068 undergraduate and graduate degrees, this will be Husson University’s largest graduating class in its 122-year history.

/EIN News/ -- BANGOR, MAINE, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University announced today that Janell A. Reece, Nicole Ann Tapparo and Paige Alexis Timko are this year’s valedictorians. All three completed their degrees with a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA).

“Our three valedictorians and one salutatorian are shining examples of academic excellence,” said Husson University President Robert A. Clark, Ph.D. “Their hard work and dedication to their studies over the course of their academic careers sets a standard that every Husson University student aspires to. These students’ remarkable accomplishments in their various disciplines along with their contributions to activities outside of the classroom exemplify the character and humility our university seeks to instill in every graduate.”

Reece is from Corinth, Maine. She is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in communications technology with a concentration in audio engineering.

Topsfield, Massachusetts resident Nicole Ann Tapparo is graduating with two degrees. She completed both a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Bachelor of Science in psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) Certification.

Paige Alexis Timko completed one degree and three certificates. At graduation, she will have completed a Bachelor of Science in legal studies with a pre-law concentration, a general paralegal certificate, a paralegal certificate in advanced civil practice and a paralegal certificate in advanced criminal practice. Timko is from Veazie, Maine.

This year’s salutatorian is Canaan, Maine resident Julian Oakes. Oakes will be graduating from Husson University with a grade point average of 3.989. Similar to Timko, Oakes completed a Bachelor of Science in legal studies with a pre-law concentration, a general paralegal certificate, a paralegal certificate in advanced civil practice and a paralegal certificate in advanced criminal practice.

All four of these individuals will be recognized for their academic accomplishments along with the rest of the Class of 2020 at Husson University’s 121st Annual Commencement Exercises, on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. The formal commencement exercises have been delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In an effort to assist the many members of the Class of 2020 and their families who expressed an interest in celebrating students’ academic achievements at the conclusion of the semester, Husson University has prepared a video presentation produced by the New England School of Communications. On Friday, May 15, 2020, a live stream of a pre-recorded video will be available on Husson University’s website. An email directing students to this presentation will be sent to them prior to the event.

This video will include:

Remarks from the President

Remarks from Husson University’s Board of Trustees Chair

Recognition of the valedictorians and salutatorian

The full list of all graduates, their honorary titles and hometowns accompanied by appropriate commencement music.

“The video presentation will be a fitting way to conclude the semester as students complete their education and begin entering the workforce. Having all of this year’s graduates watching the same video presentation provides a sense of community and connection during this time of social distancing. The entire Class of 2020 should be congratulated on their ability to finish their degrees under these unprecedented circumstances. Their ability to persevere and overcome adversity in this situation will help prepare them for any future challenges they may encounter going forward,” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, EdD, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Husson University.

With 864 individuals earning a record 1068 undergraduate and graduate degrees, this will be Husson University’s largest graduating class in its 122-year history.

About Husson University:

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education center in Northern Maine both provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

# # #

Attachments

Eric B. Gordon Husson University 207.649.4647 gordoner@husson.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.