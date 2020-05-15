TownSq Uses AWS Data Lab to Support Three of MIT’s Future Technology Innovators

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq (pronounced Town Square) recently supported three Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) undergraduates through a four-week externship program. The students built out a new data-driven product using AI algorithms to highlight unmet client needs, automate key processes, and provide recommendations to mitigate any emerging or detected risks.

The student participants included Nicolas Gomez Del Campo, ’20, Peyton Greve, ’22, and Moises Trejo, ’22. TownSq worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) engineers and architects from AWS Data Lab to support the externs’ technological innovations during the program.

Each year, qualifying students are selected to participate in the annual MIT Student/Alumni Externship Program to gain knowledge in their fields of expertise and to propel their future careers. The externship’s longevity is largely attributed to MIT alumni and participating companies like AWS, that commit time, resources, and intellectual leadership. In return, companies like TownSq receive fresh insights from MIT’s future technological innovators as they champion their visions.

“The externship is a fantastic opportunity for TownSq to support the next generation of engineers,” stated Luis Lafer-Sousa, president of TownSq US. “The TownSq team is also grateful to have the best and brightest helping us solve complex problems by bringing powerful new technologies and algorithms to our industry.”

An MIT alumnus himself, Mr. Lafer-Sousa has seen first-hand the success of participating in the program, stating “I am consistently amazed by how much the students accomplish in a few short weeks and am humbled by the opportunity to work with them.”

Senior engineers and principal architects from TownSq were invited to AWS offices in Seattle, WA, along with the three computer science students. Through the AWS Data Lab program, AWS accelerated and guided the development of TownSq’s newest product while emphasizing Amazon’s culture and unique leadership principles. The output of the program is a working product that will prove disruptive for professional management companies and change how they run their businesses.

“At AWS Data Lab, we pride ourselves in giving customers like TownSq the hands-on expertise to accelerate the process of architecting and building innovative data-centric solutions using AWS Databases, Analytics, and ML services,” said Brian Mitchell, head of AWS Data Lab. “TownSq and the students from the MIT externship program worked alongside AWS Data Lab Solutions Architects and Database and Analytics service experts to build a prototype in just a few days. The prescriptive architectural guidance and best practices helped TownSq take a prototype built in the AWS Data Lab to production within weeks.”

In reflecting on his experiences with TownSq, senior Nicolas Gomez Del Campo shared, “I’ve worked at several other companies in the past. One thing that I would say stands out to me about TownSq is the collaborative environment that these guys cultivate. I’ve [had the chance] to grow really, really quickly. Much more quickly than I have at past externships. And I think that’s something really valuable that I would highlight in recommending TownSq to friends in the future.”

TownSq is available now, on iTunes and Google Play.



About TownSq

TownSq is the leading, global solution for better community living. Designed as the single source of truth for managing communities, TownSq delivers the most complete, mobile community experience by helping you connect, collaborate and stay informed on everything happening in your community – from daily management and ongoing maintenance to community programs and events. Our communities use TownSq to empower community management teams, board members and residents to experience community their way www.townsq.io.

Amelia Duckworth TownSq 9724825974 amelia.duckworth@townsq.io



