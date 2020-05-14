When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 14, 2020 FDA Publish Date: May 15, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: MELLACE FAMILY BRANDS CALIFORNIA INC. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Semi-Sweet Chocolate nonpareils

Company Announcement

MELLACE FAMILY BRANDS CALIFORNIA INC. (JOHNVINCE FOODS),located at 655 North River Road, Unit C, Warren Ohio 44483-2254, is recalling Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate nonpareils, 18.5oz (1lb 2.5oz) 524g because it has undeclared MILK allergen on the retail label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to MILK run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This product was distributed within Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Product was sold to consumers through Wegmans retail stores.

The retail unit is a plastic tub with a tamper evident seal and pre-printed label. Brand “WEGMANS”, product description WEGMANS SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE NONPAREILS, 18.5OZ (1LB 2.5OZ) 524g UPC: 77890-49787. Best by dates: 12/18/20 and 12/28/20

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the above product containing Milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Milk.

REFUND INFORMATION:

Customers may return product to the Wegmans Service Desk for a full refund.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST.