Global Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market was Valued at USD 1,652.5 million in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 5,236.9 million by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 20.9% during 2020–2025: VynZ Research

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wireless gigabit (WiGig) market was valued at USD 1,652.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5,236.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% during 2020-2025.

The major growth opportunity for the global WiGig market is the introduction of sophisticated devices such as highly advanced smartphones, tablets, and ultrabooks, etc. All these devices need immediate synchronization, along with the data sharing facilities. At present, only WiGig has the potential to meet these needs.

The system on chips (SoCs) segment held a larger market share in 2019 in the global WiGig market

On the basis of technology, the global WiGig market can be categorized into system on chips (SoCs) and integrated circuits (ICs). Between these, SoCs held a larger market share in 2019, due to the growing smartphone penetration in countries such as India and China. This has turned to be an opportunity for semiconductor players to partnership into the smartphone system on chips market, as WiGig can be integrated on the SoC chipset to enable faster internet services on a smartphone.

Further, system on chips (SoCs) market is subdivided into smartphone SoCs, tablet SoCs, adapter SoCs, wireless backhaul SoCs.

Further, integrated circuits (ICs) market is subdivided into laptop ICs, television ICs.

The healthcare category is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period (2020 – 2025) in the global WiGig market

Based on industry, the global WiGig market can be segmented into BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, it & telecom, residential, and others. Of all, healthcare category is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). This is owing to the use of WiGig solutions in most complex applications such as cardiac and radiology imaging, handheld scanners and telemedicine.

Explore key industry insights in 103 tables and 60 figures from the 208 pages of report

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America was the largest WiGig market in 2019. This is owing to the rising adoption of various wireless communication standards, along with an increasing presence of large companies operating in the semiconductor sector in this region.

The Asia-Pacific WiGig market is projected to witness fastest growth in the global WiGig market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a dominant number of WiGig producers in this region. The rising acceptance of the third-party platforms by various types of enterprises, coupled with favorable government initiatives are further projected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific WiGig Market in the coming years.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global WiGig market are Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Broadcom Corporation, NEC Corporation, MediaTek, Marvell Technology, Nvidia Corporation, Azurewave Technologies, Inc., and Cisco Systems.

