Car Washes Reopen With Vehicle Disinfecting Process

Cleanliness measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Vahid David Delrahim, owner of Bliss Car Wash

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Going the extra mile: Seven Southern California car washes owned by Vahid David Delrahim have reopened with new unprecedented sanitation protocols, including providing customers free vehicle disinfecting against COVID-19.



Starting this week, as each full-service car wash reopens, the staff will disinfect every vehicle by administering a germicidal cleaner and deodorant, which is registered by the Environmental Protection Agency. The cleaner is a fog sanitizer, not available to consumers, which functions as a bactericidal, fungicidal and most important, a virucidal -- meaning it kills all viruses, including Coronavirus. The sanitation procedure will be done at no extra cost to customers.

The car wash employees apply the lemon-scented fog after the car has gone through a normal full-service wash. The fog completely disinfects the entire interior of the vehicle – including areas such as under seats, upholstery, and the roof of the car. The product is used in airport terminals, restaurants, day-care facilities, hotels and motels, nursing homes and hospitals.

According to the CDC , current evidence suggests that novel coronavirus may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials. Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for the prevention of COVID-19.

“We are not required to offer this service, but we wanted to go that extra mile for customers during the coronavirus crisis,” said David Delrahim. “Imagine being a first responder, driving home in your family car and worrying about germs. After this extra service, customers can be sure their cars are sanitized. Vehicle disinfecting is the new normal.”

The car washes have implemented numerous COVID-19 safety measures to protect workers and customers. Delrahim said the service is available at all his full-service car wash sites. They include:

Video: To view a video of the vehicle disinfecting process, click here .

Media Contact: Rodney Brown: Rbrown@blisscarwash.com



