Special Report for the Building Industry: We Got This.

In this hard-hitting new ebook, Green Builder interviews 15 of the nation’s most progressive and sophisticated building industry leaders to talk about COVID-19’s impact. Their message? Take heart.

/EIN News/ -- Lake City, Colo., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top-tier building professionals are used to fighting for their economic lives. They’ve ridden out recessions, housing moratoriums, market adjustments, real estate bubbles, tariffs, and a whole host of other challenges. Using what they learned from those lean times, they face today’s new coronavirus strictures with steely determination and strategic planning.

Flash interviews and data crunching find high-performance pros cautiously upbeat about the future, and adapting quickly to virtual sales, product selections, and meetings. They are focused on the post-pandemic future and how to come out the other side of the shutdown in better shape than ever.

Ebook interview themes include:

Less activity, but higher sales conversion

Changing customer expectations

Real estate: not a market for tire kickers

The accelerated shift to e-commerce and digital connectivity

The new hyperfocus on communication--with everyone

Strategically reducing business overhead

New product demand and opportunities

Companies that are “booked solid” and “moving ahead as planned”

How the buyer is still out there … and prices are holding

What a rebound could look like and how to be part of the solution

Plus, builder and consumer sentiment survey data, and much more …

In one read, these 15 building industry leaders and Green Builder editors give you the building industry pulse, innovative ways for your company to respond, and some good old-fashioned advice to weather COVID-19 and any future hurdles.

Download “We Got This.” here.

