SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of  CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. - CTMX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (“CytomX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CTMX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether CytomX and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 13, 2020, CytomX made available abstracts for the Company’s clinical presentations for CX-072, an PD-L1 inhibitor, and CX-2009, an antibody-drug conjugate. Results from CytomX’s Phase 2 study evaluating CX-072 in patients with solid tumors showed a response rate of 8.8%, compared to a response rate of 18.5% in patients receiving the combination of CX-072 and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Yervoy (ipilimumab). Meanwhile, results from CytomX’s Phase 1/2 study evaluating CX-2009 in patients with solid tumors showed “evidence” of clinical activity at doses at least 4 mg/kg 3x/week, yet the data suggest a significantly higher rate of serious or greater treatment-related toxicity to the eyes at dose equivalents at least 8 mg/kg 3x/week. Following the release of the foregoing data, CytomX’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 14, 2020.

