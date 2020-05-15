Coronavirus - Eswatini: One-month extension of the National Emergency in Eswatini

Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has announced a one-month extension of the National Emergency in Eswatini with effect from 19th May. "This is aimed at strengthening all the mechanisms and processes of tackling the scourge of COVID-19 to protect Emaswati"



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.