Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (15th May 2020)
COV1D-19 National Response Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)
Total Cumulative Confirmed Positive Cases: 447
Total Number of Deaths: 27
Active New Cases: 39
Active Cases at Isolation Centres: 323
Cumulative Recoveries: 97
Number Currently in Quarantine: 2.240
Number Discharged from Quarantine: 2,388
For more information, visit our websites www.mic.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl
