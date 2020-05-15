Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (15th May 2020)

COV1D-19 National Response Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

Total Cumulative Confirmed Positive Cases: 447

Total Number of Deaths: 27

Active New Cases: 39

Active Cases at Isolation Centres: 323

Cumulative Recoveries: 97

Number Currently in Quarantine: 2.240

Number Discharged from Quarantine: 2,388

For more information, visit our websites www.mic.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl



