Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update (15th May 2020)
New - 14 confirmed cases
Discharges - 28
Tests in last 24hrs - 161 (15,811 cumulative)
Cumulative cases - 668
Total recoveries - 152
Total deaths - 7
Active cases - 509Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.