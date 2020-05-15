Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update (15th May 2020)

New - 14 confirmed cases

Discharges - 28

Tests in last 24hrs - 161 (15,811 cumulative)

Cumulative cases - 668

Total recoveries - 152

Total deaths - 7

Active cases - 509



