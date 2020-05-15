Rubber Market Size Worth USD 60.38 Billion at 5.1% CAGR, Forecast 2019 to 2026; Higher Demand from Automotive Sector to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are ARLANXEO, PetroChina International (America), Inc., Unitex, TSRC Corporation, Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited, LG Chem, Versalis, and more players profiled in rubber market research report.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rubber market is set to gain traction from their ever-increasing usage in a wide range of end user industries. It is mainly occurring because rubber possesses several properties, such as abrasion and heat resistance. It is majorly utilized for the production of roll coverings, gaskets, hoses, adhesives, crap tubes, and tires. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Rubber Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Natural, and Synthetic), By Application (Tire, Non-Tire Automotive, Footwear, Industrial Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the rubber market size was USD 40.71 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 60.38 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



Worldwide COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which region is anticipated to lead in terms of revenue in the coming years?

Which segment is likely to dominate during the forthcoming period by generating the largest share?

What are the market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities?

How will the prominent companies surge sales of rubber to intensify competition?



Drivers & Restraints:

Usage of Rubber in Footwear Industry to Boost Growth

Rubber is predominantly used in the automotive industry as a raw material for manufacturing a broad range of products. Besides, it is experiencing high demand from the non-tire and tire automotive parts sector. It consists of numerous properties, namely, flexibility, insulation properties, and weather resistance. Apart from that, it is used to produce textiles, construction items, industrial goods, footwear, and other similar consumer goods. In footwear, it is used extensively to provide protection against low temperatures, the impact of electricity, chemicals, and water. These factors are likely to propel the rubber market growth in the coming years.



Segmentation:

Tire Segment to Lead Owing to Surging Demand from Automotive Industry

In terms of application, the market is segregated into industrial, footwear, non-tire automotive, tire, and others. Amongst these, the tire segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to a surge in the rate of production of tires in several regions worldwide. The main reason behind this is the high demand from the automotive sector. The non-tire automotive segment held 13.4% rubber market share in 2018 and would remain in the second position backed by the usage of rubber in the production of bushings, pads on pedals, and floor mats.





Regional Analysis:

Rising Construction Activities to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Based on region, the market is divided into Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, North America procured USD 5.95 billion revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for footwear and automotive applications. Coupled with this, technological advancements, as well as the rising usage in textile and chemical industries would aid growth in this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is considered to be the largest consumer and producer of rubber. China is the biggest consumer, whereas Thailand is the producer of natural rubber. Also, the rising construction and tire production activities would augment growth in this region.



Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Investment & Product Launches to Widen Geographic Presence

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of several companies. They are striving persistently to broaden their geographic footprint and product portfolio by adopting the strategies of novel product launches and investment plans.





Below are the Latest Key Industry Developments:

February 2019 : SIBUR, a petrochemical company based in Russia, is set to invest huge sums to improve the efficiency of polybutadiene rubber production at its facility situated in Voronezh. The completion of this project is expected to occur by the end of 2021.





: SIBUR, a petrochemical company based in Russia, is set to invest huge sums to improve the efficiency of polybutadiene rubber production at its facility situated in Voronezh. The completion of this project is expected to occur by the end of 2021. June 2018: Lanxess AG, a specialty chemicals company headquartered in Germany, unveiled a wide range of additives in Germany for rubber processing. These products will offer unique methods and solutions that would further aid in lowering health risk and accelerating productivity.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the rubber manufacturers present in the market. They are as follows:

Ravasco

ARLANXEO

Petrochina

Unitex Rubber

Kumho Petrochemical

Vietnam Rubber Group

TSRC Corporation

Halcyon Agri

LG Chem

Tong Thai Rubber Group

Versalis

Sri Trang Agro-Industry

Dow Chemicals

Tradewinds Plantation Berhad

Southland Holding Lonza

Von Bundit





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends Overview of Global Natural Rubber Production Overview of Global Synthetic Rubber Production Overview of Global Automotive Production

Global Rubber Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Natural Rubber Synthetic Rubber Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



TOC Continued…!





