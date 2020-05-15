Device Cycles Partners with SHI

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Device Cycles, the leading provider of device trade-in and buy-back solutions for education, enterprise, and major brands is proud to announce their partnership with SHI.

SHI International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions providers, amassed $10.7 billion in revenue in 2019. Device Cycles solutions allows their customers to trade-in their used equipment to receive reinvestment back towards the purchase of new technology through SHI.

Device Cycles Company CEO, Michael Santos commented on the announcement stating, “We are incredibly thrilled and honored to be a partner for SHI. SHI’s core values to collaborate, innovate, and embrace change are a key driving force that has helped them grow consistently to be the top 10 largest IT providers. Our program is a great solution to encourage their customers to upgrade to new devices so they can ultimately unlock the potential and productivity in the way they work.”

VP of Business Development, Thamoor Ansari also stated, “In today's market, businesses want more than a great price and the value of full transparency is a necessity. That's where SHI and Device Cycles aligned up very well and I know this will be an amazing partnership moving forward.”

To learn more on how Device Cycles can create a customize trade-in solution that works best for you, visit www.devicecycles.com

About Device Cycles: Device Cycles, one of the fastest growing companies is a leading provider of device trade-in and reuse solutions. Our offerings present an added value to partners that generate financial value by extending the life cycle of used devices. We’re redefining a better future in the way people think about the use of everyday technology by giving devices a new life that they never knew existed.

For information contact:



Thamoor Ansari

VP of Business Development

O: 408-502-9226

E: tansari@devicecycles.com







