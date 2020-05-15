When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 12, 2020 FDA Publish Date: May 15, 2020 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Contains lead Company Name: Summitt Labs Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Watermelon CBD oil tincture

Company Announcement

Summitt Labs is voluntarily recalling Batch#730 Lot#K018 of KORE ORGANIC Watermelon CBD Oil Tincture, 30 ml bottle, 15mg 450x to the consumer level. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tested a random sample and found the product to contain lead levels at 4.7 ppm. When informed of this, Summitt Labs issued an immediate voluntary recall and started an internal investigation. As part of this investigation Summitt Labs had a sample from Batch #730 Lot #K018 tested at an ISO/IEC accredited lab. Lead results were 500 ppb (.5ppm), which is within the legal limits as defined by the State of Florida. However, based on the test from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Summitt Labs initiated, and will complete, a full recall of Batch #730 Lot #K018 in full cooperation with the FDA and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Summitt Labs is an inspected and licensed facility under the Florida Department of Food and Agriculture and Consumer Services to produce products containing CBD but the Federal Food and Drug Administration does not consider CBD to be a legal drug or dietary supplement.

Ingestion of KORE ORGANIC Watermelon CBD Oil Batch #730 Lot #K018 containing lead could result in high lead exposure. According to the Florida Department of Health, acute lead poisoning could have signs and symptoms including but not limited to; Pain, Muscle Weakness, Paresthesia, Abdominal Pain, Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Constipation, Poor appetite, Weight Loss, Symptoms associated with encephalitis, Metallic taste in the mouth, Shock, Hemolysis, and Kidney Damage. To this date, Summitt Labs has not had a call, complaint or report of any adverse effect from the use of this product.

The product labels states that benefits may include, Anxiety Relief, Pain Reduction, Mood Enhancer, Restful Sleep and may Alleviate Stress. The product is packaged in 30 milliliter bottles; which could come in 9 count displays in Kraft paper packaging. The affected Kore Organic Watermelon CBD Oil lots include Batch#730 Lot#K018. The Product can be identified by the Kore Organic Logo and Kraft Paper Packaging on the 30 milliliter bottle. The product was distributed nationwide by Wholesalers (I.E. Nirvana Kulture and North East Rally), Samples by Sales Personnel, Tradeshow Samples, and by Summitt Labs.

Summitt Labs is notifying its distributors and customers by email, phone, and personal visits to ensure the return of all recalled product. Consumers, distributors and retailers that have Kore Organic Watermelon CBD Oil Batch #730 Batch #K018, which is being recalled, should stop using the product.

Any consumer with Lot #K018 Batch #730 in their possession are urged to contact Summitt Labs by phone at (833) 810-5673 Monday-Friday 8a.m. to 5p.m. EST, or through the website at www.Koreorganic.com. Any consumer with Lot #K018 Batch #730 should return this product to the place of purchase for a full monetary refund. If that is denied, please contact Summitt Labs at the above number for refund information and any other information regarding this recall. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product. Media with any questions about this recall should contact Christopher Cardamone, Esq. at (813) 842-7266 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m. EST.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Side effects and adverse reactions dealing with high levels of lead can be seen at www.Floridahealth.gov

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.