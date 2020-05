American Airlines to Webcast Presentations at Wolfe Research and Bernstein Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) President Robert Isom will present via webcast at the 2020 Wolfe Research Conference Tuesday, May 19, at 11:15 a.m. EDT.



American will also present via webcast at the 2020 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Wednesday, May 27, at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of both conferences will be available at aa.com/investorrelations .

American’s purpose is to care for people on life’s journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines .

investor.relations@aa.com

