There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,947 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: All truck drivers arriving via Mutukula point of entry will be tested for COVID-19

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

All truck drivers arriving via Mutukula point of entry will be tested for COVID-19 and results given within 45 minutes. "If you are found positive, you cannot proceed with your journey..if you're negative, you are released" Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.