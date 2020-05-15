Coronavirus - Uganda: All truck drivers arriving via Mutukula point of entry will be tested for COVID-19

All truck drivers arriving via Mutukula point of entry will be tested for COVID-19 and results given within 45 minutes. "If you are found positive, you cannot proceed with your journey..if you're negative, you are released" Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng



