Coronavirus - Kenya: Distribution of positive cases per county
Distribution of positive cases per county:
Nairobi - 11
Mombasa - 5
Kajiado - 3
Kiambu - 2
Wajir - 2Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
