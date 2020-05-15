Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Filed a Form S-3 Registration Statement

/EIN News/ -- BEDMINSTER, NJ, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) announced that the Company filed a Form S-3 Registration Statement (“Shelf Registration”) registering an indeterminate amount of shares/securities not to exceed $100 million, to be issued in the future from time to time at indeterminate prices. The Company had maintained an active shelf registration which recently expired. Doug Kennedy, President and CEO, noted, “In the near term, we do not plan on accessing the capital markets. However, maintaining an effective Shelf Registration provides us with the flexibility to raise capital in the future if the need arises.” Mr. Kennedy went on to say, “We will be very careful in any decision to issue capital, making our decision only after appropriate and comprehensive analysis and vetting.”



ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.8 billion and AUM/AUA administration of $6.4 billion as of March 31, 2020. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:

Jeffrey J. Carfora, Chief Financial Officer

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-719-4308



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.