Trisura Group Completes C$60 Million Upsized Bought Deal Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of C$7.5 Million

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading international specialty insurance company, today announced that it has completed its previously announced upsized public offering of 1,289,150 common shares, including 168,150 common shares issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at a price of $46.85 per common share, for gross proceeds of approximately $60 million (the “Offering”). The Offering was completed on a bought deal basis by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Cormark Securities Inc.



Concurrent with the Offering, Trisura issued 160,100 common shares to its principal shareholder, Partners Value Investments Inc., on a private placement basis, for additional gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million (the “Private Placement”).

In total, Trisura received gross proceeds of approximately $67.5 million from the closing of the Offering and the Private Placement.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in the U.S. and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Barbados. Trisura Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com



