CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research 2020 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, which will take place from June 22 to 24, 2020.



Session information is available online via the Annual Meeting Itinerary Planner through the AACR website at www.aacr.org .

Title: Functional and single-cell assessment of CRISPR-modified CAR-T cells from NSCLC patients and healthy donors

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1

E-Poster Number: 879

Abstract Number: 3338

Title: Allogeneic CAR-T cell products containing 10 gene edits using CRISPR/Cas9 can retain full functionality in vivo and in vitro

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1

E-Poster Number: 880

Abstract Number: 4647

Title: Allogeneic anti-PTK7 CAR-T cells for the treatment of solid tumors

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 3

E-Poster Number: 3243

Abstract Number: 6231

Title: Targeting T cell lymphomas with CRISPR/Cas9-generated anti-CD70 allogeneic CAR-T cells

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 5

E-Poster Number: 6595

Abstract Number: 3308

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com .

CRISPR Investor Contact:

Susan Kim

+1 617-307-7503

susan.kim@crisprtx.com

CRISPR Media Contact:

Rachel Eides

WCG on behalf of CRISPR

+1 617-337-4167

reides@wcgworld.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.