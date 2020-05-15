Dustin Johnson and Perfect Practice Team Up to Stay Under Par on the Green

World’s fifth-ranked golfer partners with maker of top putting training tools

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect Practice , the golf training and accessory startup, is excited to announce its partnership with acclaimed PGA pro Dustin Johnson . Currently No. 5 in the official World Golf Ranking, Johnson is an avid user of the Perfect Practice Putting Mat. The authentic indoor putting green helps both professionals and amateurs elevate their putting skills.



“The Perfect Practice Mat is far and away the best indoor putting mat I’ve ever used, and has become part of my daily routine,” said Johnson. “I recommend it to any golfer who is serious about improving their putting, and it’s also fun for the family.”

Johnson boasts 20 PGA Tour career wins to date. He was named 2016 PGA Tour Player of the Year after winning the U.S. Open. He spent 64 consecutive weeks atop the world ranking ⏤ the fifth-longest run on record ⏤ and currently ranks fifth on the Tour’s All-Time Career Money List.

“We’re thrilled to add Dustin to our team,” said Oren Kantor, co-founder of Perfect Practice. “Knowing that Dustin only partners with companies whose products he genuinely backs and likes to use himself makes it a real honor to have him as part of the Perfect Practice family.”

The mat is Perfect Practice’s marquee product, providing a realistic putting experience right in your home. Players can customize their difficulty level using line markers that start at two feet away and extend as far back as eight feet. Besides the original 9-foot, 6-inch version, Perfect Practice recently introduced “XL” and “Compact” versions of the mat that are now also in production. Both distance and alignment can be fine-tuned through aiming for a regulation-size hole on the left, or a reduced size hole on the right for an extra accuracy challenge.

Johnson is among more than one hundred PGA and LPGA Tour pros who trust the Perfect Practice mat as their preferred at home tool for putting preparation, and suggests every golfer have a Perfect Practice mat in their home or office. Made with crystal velvet TrueRoll technology and featuring an automatic ball return with a natural wood finish, the mat is stylish enough for a living room and ideal for a work area.

"Dustin is a golf savant and a true believer in the Perfect Practice Putting Mat,” said Ed Mileto, co-founder of Perfect Practice. “He’s extremely thoughtful in terms of what he trains with, and has been laser-focused on putting with our mat while stuck at home. We’re excited to see it translate on the course, and know working with Dustin will take Perfect Practice to the next level.”

About Perfect Practice

Founded in 2017 by Oren Kantor and Ed Mileto, Perfect Practice is a high-quality golf training retailer based in South Florida. Perfect Practice is driven by an unapologetic desire to produce thoughtfully designed golf training aids with a fine regard for detail. Trusted and used by over 100 PGA and LPGA Tour pros, Perfect Practice is best known for the Perfect Practice Putting Mat, a putting mat designed to simulate a realistic golfing experience and help players of all ages and stages improve their putting skills. From amateurs to professionals, Perfect Practice aims to help everyone up their golf game with its top-notch products and accessories. Visit www.perfectpractice.golf to view products and for additional information.

